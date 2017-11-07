WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: About 100,000 Impacted In Allegheny, Washington Counties

Election Day 2017: Pennsylvania Voters To Weigh In On Judge Races, Tax Question

Filed Under: Campaign 2017, Election Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania voters have judicial elections, a ballot question on taxes and a slew of local races to consider as they head to the polls Tuesday.

The biggest statewide race pits Democratic Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff against Republican Justice Sallie Mundy.

The result will leave the high court in Democratic hands, either 5 to 2 or 6 to 1.

Woodruff is a former Pittsburgh Steeler who handles family court. Mundy is a former Superior Court judge from Tioga County who was appointed to fill an unexpired term.

There also are four open seats on Superior Court and two on Commonwealth Court.

The state bar association has posted rankings and questionnaires for judicial candidates.

A ballot referendum would change state law in what could be a step toward property tax relief. It asks whether the Legislature should have the authority to let counties, municipalities and school districts exclude up to the full value of residents’ homes from taxation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch