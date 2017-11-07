WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
‘Pittsburgh’s Pretty Kitties’ Set To Debut At Row House Cinema

Filed Under: Cats, Row House Cinema

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It might just be the most purr-fect video ever produced, and it premieres this Friday at the Row House Cinema.

“Pittsburgh’s Pretty Kitties” is 70 minutes worth of adorable cat videos.

The filmmakers received 160 submissions of local cats to fill out the movie.

The videos were judged based on four categories: cutest, funniest, bravest, or most yinzer.

The winners will be announced next Thursday.

For more on the Pittsburgh Cat Film Festival, visit their Facebook page here and the Row House Cinema’s website here.

