Residents Flock To Water Buffaloes As Boil Water Advisory Remains In Effect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Water cooler conversation had a different meaning in Bethel Park Tuesday, as customers of Pennsylvania American Water were filling their containers at a water buffalo. Some people were there before daylight.

“We figure, let’s get there before everybody else,” said Rita Belback, who lives in Bethel Park, “…and how precious that water is, that’s the whole thing.”

Bethel Park is one of six locations where water buffaloes were placed, to provide water for the customers affected by the Boil Water Advisory. Several restaurants in the area were closed.

The water buffaloes have been set up at:

Bethel Park Community Center: 5151 Park Ave, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102

5151 Park Ave, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102 Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department: 925 Old Clairton Rd, Jefferson Hills, Pa. 15025

925 Old Clairton Rd, Jefferson Hills, Pa. 15025 South Fayette Township Library: 515 Millers Run Rd, Morgan, Pa. 15064

515 Millers Run Rd, Morgan, Pa. 15064 South Park Township Library: 2575 Brownsville Rd, South Park Township, Pa. 15129

2575 Brownsville Rd, South Park Township, Pa. 15129 Upper St Clair Community & Recreation Center: 1551 Mayview Rd, Upper St Clair, Pa. 15241

Residents will need to bring their own containers.

The advisory is in effect for about 100,000 customers in Allegheny and Washington counties.

Al Taffel stopped by the water buffalo to get water for his four restaurants.

“Today, we have to figure out how to wash dishes and things like that,” Taffel told KDKA’s Lisa Washington, “but the important thing is keep hands washed and gloving up when handling the food.”

In Jefferson Hills, Jim Ross needed water for his pets.

“This is for my dogs,” Ross said. “I have a Rottweiler and a German Shepard.”

A spokeswoman with Pennsylvania American Water says the Department of Environmental Protection requires two clean tests 24 hours apart after a Boil Water Advisory has been issued.

Pennsylvania American Water did their first test Monday night.

Until the advisory has been lifted, Pennsylvania American Water customers should boil their water for one minute and let it cool, before using it.

“I put two pots of water on the stove right away…a couple big pots and I put them in the refrigerator to cool them down,” Belback said.