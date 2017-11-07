BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Water Buffalo Locations | About 100,000 Impacted

Mundy Defeats Woodruff In State Supreme Court Race; Voters Approve Property Tax Amendment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Republican justice is keeping her seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court.

Justice Sallie Mundy held off Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff on Tuesday in what was the most closely watched race in the off-year election. Woodruff is a former Pittsburgh Steeler.

The result means the court’s partisan balance remains five Democrats and two Republicans. Two other justices won up-or-down retention contests.

Voters also gave their approval to a constitutional amendment that could eventually lead to property tax cuts.

The measure gives legal authorization for state lawmakers to pass a law to let local governments exempt the full value of homes from taxes. But legislators would have to figure out how to replace the revenue should they take such a step.

Three hours after the polls closed, results were too close to call in contested judicial races for state Superior and Commonwealth courts.

