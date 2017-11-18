Allegheny County Police Issue Statement On Fallen New Kensington Police Officer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Police Department put out a statement on the fallen New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.

“The Allegheny County Police Department is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Officer Brian Shaw from the City of New Kensington Police Department. Please join the men and women of our department as we offer our condolences and prayers to the family and co-workers of Officer Shaw.

Brian was a 2014 graduate of the Allegheny County Police Training Academy. “I want to be a successful law enforcement officer,” a quote from Officer Brian Shaw.

The New Kensington Police Department said anyone with information on the homicide of Officer Shaw is asked to contact 911, the New Kensington Police department or the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Department’s statement continued, “please help in bringing them to justice. Officer Brian Shaw, you were taken from us too soon. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Your life mattered and you will be missed.”