Sources: Girlfriend Of Potential Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of New Kensington Police Officer In Custody

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – The girlfriend of the potential suspect in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington Police officer was reportedly taken into custody Saturday night.

Multiple sources tell KDKA that she was taken into custody at a Marathon gas station in Tarentum and is being questioned by police.

Further details have not yet been released.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue in New Kensington around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

The shooting happened after police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Someone in the vehicle tried to flee, prompting a foot chase. Sometime during the pursuit, shots were fired and 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw, a patrolman, was struck in the chest.

New Kensington Police Chief Jim Klein says Shaw was wearing a vest at the time of the shooting, but Shaw died from his injuries.

The suspect then fled the scene. He was still at large 24 hours after the shooting.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steven Limani said investigators knew why the suspect was pulled over but did not provide further details.

The suspect has not been identified.

