New Kensington Police Department Accepting Food Donations At Fire Department

By Bob Allen
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Local TV, New Kensington, New Kensington Police, Officer Brian Shaw, Ralph Ianotti, Shooting, Westmoreland County

New Kensington (KDKA) – The New Kensington Police Department put out a statement on Facebook thanking everyone for their condolences and saying they would be taking food donations for the family of fallen Officer Brian Shaw and also for the department.

Food donations will be accepted at 785 4th Avenue, in the New Kensington Fire Department #1, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday.

The food donations are going to Officer Shaw’s family and the New Kensington Police Department.

The New Kensington Police Department said anyone with information on the homicide of Officer Shaw is asked to contact 911, the New Kensington Police department or the Pennsylvania State Police.

