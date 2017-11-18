Moment Of Silence For Fallen New Kensington Officer Held Before Penguins Game

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A moment of silence for a fallen New Kensington Police officer preceded Saturday night’s Penguins game at PPG Paints Arena.
Before the puck dropped at the Penguins game against the Chicago Blackhawks, there was a moment of silence for 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in New Kensington on Friday night.
A moment of silence at the @penguins game for New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw. pic.twitter.com/paJ6a6I9Nx
— Heather Abraham (@KDKAHeather) November 19, 2017
Lower Burrell residents lined the streets to pay their respects as the procession arrived Saturday afternoon, and community members showed up at the New Kensington Fire Department to leave food donations for Shaw’s family and police officers.