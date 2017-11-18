Slippery Rock Coach On Fallen Officer, Former Player: ‘Words Can’t Describe How I Feel’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) – Slippery Rock Head Football coach Shawn Lutz spoke with KDKA about the fallen New Kensington Police Officer, Brian Shaw, who was a former player of his.

“Words can’t describe how I feel. It’s tragic,” Lutz said. “He was part of our 2011 and 2013 championship teams.” Shaw was the team’s kicker. “He just always said he wanted to be a police officer. He was a hard working guy. He was such a positive young man. He would do anything for the team. Whether we had wins or losses he was so positive about the opportunity to play for us. Every time I think about Brian I think of such a positive guy who would be successful at anything he did.”

LATEST COVERAGE:

New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw killed, Manhunt for suspect continues

The coach told KDKA that Shaw was one of those kickers that loved the game of football and didn’t mind making some contact during the games. He loved being around our guys and our team. After graduating, he would still attend some of the games. He would recommend players in the area he thought would be good recruits. He stayed invested in the program. “He lived every day to the fullest,” Lutz told KDKA. “There’s been so much support. There’s been so much on twitter. This is a brotherhood.”

It didn’t surprise Coach Lutz that Officer Shaw chased the suspect after they fled. “That’s what he’s all about. He’s never going to back down. He’s a role model for everyone.”

Coach Lutz has been involved with the Slipper Rock University football program for 20 years and in his second year as head coach.

Officer Shaw graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2015 and Burrell High School in 2010.

Slippery Rock University will hold a moment of silence for Officer Shaw at Saturday’s basketball game at 3 p.m.