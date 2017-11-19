Conor Lamb Selected As Democratic Nominee For Special Election To Succeed Murphy

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) – A 33-year-old former federal prosecutor and Marine veteran from a political family became the Democratic nominee Sunday for next year’s special election to complete the term of an anti-abortion Republican congressman who resigned in a scandal.
Democrats on Sunday chose Conor Lamb, a first-time candidate and Marine veteran, as their nominee for the March 13 balloting. Former eighth-term U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy resigned last month after his hometown newspaper reported that he had suggested to a mistress that she get an abortion.
Honored to be the Democratic nominee in #PA18. We're going to fight for every single vote, and we're going to win. Join us today: https://t.co/XySvjHNZJs pic.twitter.com/J1RLvA6dQ2
— Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) November 19, 2017
Lamb, the nephew of Pittsburgh’s elected city controller, beat out six others in a vote by party committee members from southwestern Pennsylvania’s 18th District at a meeting at Washington High School.
Republicans last weekend picked state Rep. Rick Saccone.
Next year’s primary and general elections will determine who holds the seat in the 2019-20 term.
