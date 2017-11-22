Sources: Suspect’s Father Tried To Strangle Woman Because She Talked To Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The father of the suspect accused of gunning down a New Kensington police officer remains in jail in a separate case, accused of assaulting a woman twice.

Gregory Baucum Jr. has probation violations in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, and like his 29-year-old son, the 47-year-old has a long criminal record. It goes back to 1989 with charges like receiving stolen merchandise, vandalism and possession of drugs.

At his video arraignment Wednesday from the Allegheny County Jail, where he is being detained, he told the New Kensington magistrate he now lives in Homewood and has for the last six months.

He told the magistrate, the last time he was in jail was from February until April of this year for theft and the illegal use of a credit card.

Baucum was again arrested early Wednesday morning at a warming station in Downtown Pittsburgh. He is charged with assaulting a woman in New Kensington twice in as many days.

The woman told police that Baucum attempted to grab her neck as she slept Monday morning, and twisted it in a snapping motion. She claims the next morning Baucum squeezed her nose and mouth to the point where she could not breathe and began hitting her.

Sources tell KDKA that Baucum allegedly tried to strangle the woman because he heard she had spoken to police about his son, Rahmael Sal Holt, who is charged with the shooting death of Officer Brian Shaw.

KDKA went to the address on Victoria Avenue in New Kensington where the woman says she was attacked, but neighbors told us she doesn’t live there.

Meantime, bail was denied for Baucum.