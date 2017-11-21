Authorities Searching For Father Of Man Accused In New Kensington Officer’s Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Authorities in New Kensington are now looking for the father of the suspect arrested and charged earlier on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports that police are looking for Gregory Baucum Jr. in the New Kensington area.

Warrant for strangulation and assault:

Gregory Baucum JR is wanted for strangulation and aggravated assault from a domestic earlier this evening in the New Kensington area. If you have information on his whereabouts please call 911. pic.twitter.com/E2qhrgSO8G — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) November 22, 2017

He is wanted in connection with a domestic dispute incident earlier Tuesday. He is the father of Rahmael Sal Holt, who is now charged in the death of Officer Brian Shaw last Friday night.

KDKA has confirmed Mr. Baucum Is the father of Rahmael Holt charged with murder in the shooting of New Kensington Police officer Brian Shaw pic.twitter.com/8gQqMDFdZP — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) November 22, 2017

Baucum is facing strangulation and aggravated assault charges.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where Baucum is urged to call 911 immediately.

Holt’s mother, Sherry, is also in police custody. She is charged with hindering the apprehension of her son.

