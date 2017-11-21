Authorities Searching For Father Of Man Accused In New Kensington Officer’s Shooting

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Authorities in New Kensington are now looking for the father of the suspect arrested and charged earlier on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports that police are looking for Gregory Baucum Jr. in the New Kensington area.

He is wanted in connection with a domestic dispute incident earlier Tuesday. He is the father of Rahmael Sal Holt, who is now charged in the death of Officer Brian Shaw last Friday night.

Baucum is facing strangulation and aggravated assault charges.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where Baucum is urged to call 911 immediately.

Holt’s mother, Sherry, is also in police custody. She is charged with hindering the apprehension of her son.

