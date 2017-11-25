Police Searching for Suspects In Shooting Of Two Children

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for suspects accused of shooting two children.
The shooting occurred Saturday just after midnight in the 100 block of Addison Street.
A three-year-old child was shot in the arm, and a 10-year-old child was shot in the leg. An officer placed a tourniquet on the leg of the 10-year-old to stop the bleeding.
Both children were transported by paramedics to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and are reported to be in stable condition.
Police say three black men left the scene in a black sedan. All were wearing masks. The gunfire came from the black sedan, according to the police investigation. The vehicle fled in the direction of Rose Street.
Anyone who knows the identity of three men are encouraged to contact the Group Violence Intervention Unit at 412-323-7800.
