New Camera Being Installed At The Hays’ Bald Eagle Nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s good news for the avid watchers of the Hays bald eagles. New cameras are being installed at the nest.

Crews were out Friday starting the installation process at the new nest, which is downstream from the old location and closer to the city.

Officials with PixController say the camera will give watchers a better, clearer and closer picture into the nest.

The installation crews will be back next week to finish putting in the rest of the cables and solar panels necessary to run the camera.

Last year, the Hays eagles were forced to build a new nest when a storm toppled the tree where their original nest was setup.

Days after the new nest was built, experts confirmed the pair was caring for an egg, which hatched at the end of March. The eaglet fledged in June.

The Audubon Society called it a successful season for the pair despite the adversity they faced.

In 2016, the eagles successfully raised two eaglets.