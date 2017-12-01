New Camera Being Installed At The Hays’ Bald Eagle Nest

Filed Under: Bald Eagles, Hays, Local TV, PixController

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s good news for the avid watchers of the Hays bald eagles. New cameras are being installed at the nest.

Crews were out Friday starting the installation process at the new nest, which is downstream from the old location and closer to the city.

hays eagle cam install New Camera Being Installed At The Hays Bald Eagle Nest

(Photo Courtesy: PixController)

Officials with PixController say the camera will give watchers a better, clearer and closer picture into the nest.

The installation crews will be back next week to finish putting in the rest of the cables and solar panels necessary to run the camera.

hays eagle cam solar panels New Camera Being Installed At The Hays Bald Eagle Nest

(Photo Courtesy: PixController)

Last year, the Hays eagles were forced to build a new nest when a storm toppled the tree where their original nest was setup.

Days after the new nest was built, experts confirmed the pair was caring for an egg, which hatched at the end of March. The eaglet fledged in June.

The Audubon Society called it a successful season for the pair despite the adversity they faced.

In 2016, the eagles successfully raised two eaglets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch