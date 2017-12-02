Arrest Warrant Issued In Swissvale Teen’s Homicide

Filed Under: Collingswood Park, Homicide, Local TV, Swissvale, William H Smoot

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued in the May homicide of a teen in Swissvale.

According to Allegheny County Police, on May 18, a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Collingswood Park in Swissvale.

A warrant has been issued for William, H. Smoot, 19-year-old, black male, 5-foot 6-inches tall, with a thin build, with ties to Swissvale, after a police say an investigation determined him to be responsible for the homicide. The arrest warrant charges him with homicide, robbery, weapons violations and recklessly endangering another person.

william smoot edited

Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County Police

Police advise that if you see Smoot, to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-800-255-8477). You can remain anonymous.

