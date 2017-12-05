Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man has confessed to the burglary of one Catholic school and they believe he may be a suspect in the burglary of others.

Jeffrey Chambers, 35-years-old, is in the Allegheny County Jail charged with what police say was a burglary at Seton LaSalle High School after they stopped him in Stowe Township for something else.

Police in Mount Lebanon released surveillance video of a man walking outside Seton-LaSalle High School the same night it was burglarized.

“Someone had forced entry into a window in the rear of the building,” said Lt. Duane Fisher, Mt. Lebanon Police Department. “And then spent probably about an hour inside the building at the time of the burglary. It was approximately $2,800 in cash, a couple gift cards and I believe one other small item.”

“He was stopped by Stowe Township police,” Fisher Told KDKA. “They conducted an inventory of his vehicle. In the vehicle inventory they found several items that matched what he was wearing that night of the burglary.”

The break-ins happened around the same time several other Catholic schools, including St. Raphael Elementary School in Morningside and St. Aquinas Academy, were burglarized.

“I believe he may be a suspect in other cases. I’m not sure at what point other departments are in their investigations,” said Fisher.

While those investigations are ongoing, police are more than confident they have the right man in at least one case, “He did own up, or confess, to the burglary at Seton,” Fisher told KDKA.

Police say Chambers told them he was homeless and his motivation for the break-ins was drugs.