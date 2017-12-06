Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Twitter Wednesday that Ryan Shazier has returned to Pittsburgh and is now receiving attention at a UPMC facility.

The Steelers say Shazier will continue tests and evaluations before his medical team provides any further updates on his condition. They also thanked the doctors and staff at UC Health’s University of Cincinnati Medical Center for the excellent care he received while at that facility.

Shazier was injured during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After making a tackle he laid on the field appearing unable to move the lower part of his body. He was carted off the field and taken to directly to the hospital.