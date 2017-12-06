RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Tomlin Update | Colbert Update | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Steelers-Bengals Recap | Dunlap: Gronk Should Miss Steelers Game | More Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh Police Department says Daniel Dintino was arrested Tuesday evening and is in Allegheny County Jail.

The University of Pittsburgh’s police department had sent out a notice to its campus community Tuesday, prior to his arrest, saying a suspicious man had been hanging out in the Oakland area, approaching students and making them feel uncomfortable.

According to police, there had been several complaints about Dintino’s behavior.

Dintino had been previously arrested by campus police on Dec. 4 for an outstanding warrant in Ross Township, and he was issued property warnings for the entire campus. He was released from jail and had returned back to the Oakland area before being arrested again Tuesday night.

University police say they have issued Dintino formal documentation barring him from all campus property. They also urge caution that if you see Dintino on campus at any time in the future, immediately call University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.

