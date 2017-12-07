Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — It was a Thursday evening, last October 19th, when Penn Hills Police were called to a home in the 72-hundred block of Schley Street.

Turned out, it was the scene of a murder. The victim – a 39-year old man. Allegheny County Police Detective Michael Kuma said “Police discovered the body of a man identified as Jerry Alston. He was found in his home with two gunshot wounds to his head.”

Police have not disclosed a motive.

There was no sign of forced entry and police say It’s possible Alston knew his killer.

Detective Kuma explained “detectives uncovered evidence inside the victim’s house…and, based on that, they’d like to speak with this person.”

What was that evidence? It was a small piece of paper, and it brought detectives to a McDonald’s on Salrtzburg Road.

Kuna said “the clue is a receipt from a local McDonalds, and we went there and matched the day and time of the receipt and then we were able to come up with a still image of the person of interest.”

The man in just released restaurant surveillance photos is described as an older African American, with a white beard . He’s not necessarily a suspect, right now, he’s described as a person of interest. He was driving a light colored SUV.

Was he at the McDonalds with ALston the day of the murder?

Or, did he drop the receipt after showing up at Alston’s house? Questions police will be wanting to ask want to ask this guy, once they find out who he is.

If you have information on the identity on the man seen in those surveillance photos, call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.

There is a reward.