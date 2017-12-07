RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
Filed Under:Arthur Moats, Baltimore Ravens, Cam Heyward, Cincinnati Bengals, Keith Butler, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Shazier, Sean Spence

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – In a season full of distractions, the Steelers must now look to put the team’s most serious obstacle behind them while preparing for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

The team announced Thursday that linebacker Ryan Shazier underwent spine stabilization surgery Wednesday night in Pittsburgh, the result of a tackle that left the 25-year old motionless from the waist down during the Steelers’ win over Cincinnati Monday night.

While the prognosis is unclear, the Steelers, collectively, are more concerned with Shazier’s ability to lead a functional life more than his possible return to football.

“All I am is hopeful that he gets well,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “I’m not worried about him playing for us again. The football stuff is secondary. His life is a lot more important to me than football.”

Butler will turn to outside linebacker Arthur Moats to take on some of Shazier’s duties in a position Moats has not played since he was with the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

“Luckily, I’ve been in the same defense for four years now,” said Moats, who has made just three tackles all season. “I feel like that’s definitely helped me out with the transition.”

The team also signed free agent linebacker Sean Spence, who was with the team from 2012-2015 before stops in Tennessee and, earlier this season, in Indianapolis. On top of that, Shazier’s backup in Tyler Matakevich missed practice Thursday with a shoulder injury.

All of those things compounded makes filling the inside linebacker void a monumental task, as Shazier was on pace for his best season as a pro with a team-leading 89 tackles and three interceptions.

“We have to communicate more,” an emotional Cam Heyward said Thursday. “Ryan was our vocal leader out there, getting everybody lined up. We can’t replace Ryan and we know what Ryan brings. But we can try to hold up our end of the deal.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch