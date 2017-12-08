RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Shazier won’t be on the field with the Steelers on Sunday night, but Antonio Brown is making sure he’s there in spirit.

The Steelers wide receiver posted a short video on Snapchat on Friday night showing off some custom-designed cleats honoring Shazier, who was seriously injured during Monday night’s game. One shoe features an illustration of Shazier and the other has an illustration of a lion.

Both cleats have Shazier’s name and number on them, along with the hashtag “#SHALIEVE,” which family, players and fans have been using on social media during his recovery.

A local company is selling limited edition #SHALIEVE t-shirts. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, which Shazier works with, and the Christopher Reeve Foundation, which assists people with traumatic spinal injuries.

Shazier underwent spine stabilization surgery Wednesday night. The Steelers have not released an official update on his condition since then.

