PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepared to take the field for the first time since Ryan Shazier’s injury, other athletes and celebrities sent out their thoughts and prayers to the linebacker.

Actor and Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello posted a short video on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon, saying he was “sending out a rallying cry to send out a 5-0 and hashtag SHALIEVE tonight to send some love and prayers to the best linebacker in the game. Ryan, we love you.”

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson appeared to say a prayer and threw up a 5-0 after scoring a touchdown during the Browns’ afternoon game.

Electronic Lamar billboards in the Pittsburgh area had a simple message on them: “Pray For #50.”

Many Steelers players themselves were using the hashtag #SHALIEVE on social media before the game, and a number of photos showed customized cleats with the hashtag and illustrations of Shazier and a lion.

Shazier underwent spine stabilization surgery Wednesday night after he was seriously injured during last Monday’s game. The Steelers have not released an official update on his condition since then.

