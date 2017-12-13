WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, New Kensington, New Kensington Police, Officer Brian Shaw, Rahmael Sal Holt, Ross Guidotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of killing a New Kensington police officer is due in court for a preliminary hearing today.

Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, is charged with shooting and killing Officer Brian Shaw last month.

Police say the shooting happened after Officer Shaw pulled over a car in which Holt was a passenger.

Authorities say Holt got out of the car and started to run away, before shooting Shaw.

After a manhunt spanned several days, Holt was arrested at a home in Hazelwood.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals, Allegheny County Police and the Pittsburgh SWAT team surrounded a home in the 5000 block of Ladora Way. Holt came out of the home and surrendered peacefully.

Holt’s mother, Sherry, and two others were also arrested for hindering apprehension.

Comments

