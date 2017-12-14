Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has started physical rehabilitation following his spinal surgery.
UPMC tweeted Thursday afternoon that Shazier is still recovering in a UPMC hospital after undergoing spinal stabilization surgery last week, and Shazier has started physical rehabilitation as part of his recovery process.
UPMC says no additional information will be released at this time “to respect the privacy of UPMC patients.”
Shazier was injured on Dec. 4 during the Steelers’ game against the Bengals and underwent spinal stabilization surgery in Pittsburgh on Dec. 6.
The team visited Shazier in the hospital following their win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday to present him with the game ball.
