FREE CARE FUND: Donate To Children’s Hospital 64th Annual Free Care Fund
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Shazier, UPMC

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has started physical rehabilitation following his spinal surgery.

UPMC tweeted Thursday afternoon that Shazier is still recovering in a UPMC hospital after undergoing spinal stabilization surgery last week, and Shazier has started physical rehabilitation as part of his recovery process.

UPMC says no additional information will be released at this time “to respect the privacy of UPMC patients.”

Shazier was injured on Dec. 4 during the Steelers’ game against the Bengals and underwent spinal stabilization surgery in Pittsburgh on Dec. 6.

The team visited Shazier in the hospital following their win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday to present him with the game ball.

Comments
  1. Don Lowery says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:45 PM

    Is he walking? Up on his feet? What kind of reporting is this?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch