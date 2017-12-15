Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man for selling counterfeit tickets for Sunday’s Steelers vs. Patriots game.

Police say 27-year-old Reginald Sinclair Slocum of New York, N.Y., was advertising tickets for the game on Craigslist and arranged to meet a man in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday to make a sale.

The victim noticed “suspicious labeling” on the tickets after purchasing them. When he called Heinz Field to see if they were legitimate, he was told the barcode didn’t match the seats on the tickets and the tickets were counterfeit.

He then notified Pittsburgh Police.

Officers located Slocum in Downtown Pittsburgh just before 4 p.m. Thursday and placed him under arrest.

Slocum is facing charges of forgery, counterfeiting, theft by deception and criminal use of communication.

If you are purchasing tickets through Craigslist, police suggest asking the seller to send you a copy or picture of the ticket so that you can verify the barcode with the Steelers or Heinz Field ticket office before purchasing.