WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:counterfeit tickets, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Reginald Sinclair Slocum

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man for selling counterfeit tickets for Sunday’s Steelers vs. Patriots game.

Police say 27-year-old Reginald Sinclair Slocum of New York, N.Y., was advertising tickets for the game on Craigslist and arranged to meet a man in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday to make a sale.

The victim noticed “suspicious labeling” on the tickets after purchasing them. When he called Heinz Field to see if they were legitimate, he was told the barcode didn’t match the seats on the tickets and the tickets were counterfeit.

He then notified Pittsburgh Police.

Officers located Slocum in Downtown Pittsburgh just before 4 p.m. Thursday and placed him under arrest.

Slocum is facing charges of forgery, counterfeiting, theft by deception and criminal use of communication.

If you are purchasing tickets through Craigslist, police suggest asking the seller to send you a copy or picture of the ticket so that you can verify the barcode with the Steelers or Heinz Field ticket office before purchasing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch