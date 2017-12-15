Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman accused of breaking her infant daughter’s ribs will stand trial, but the most serious charges against her were withdrawn Friday.

Adrienne Hughes, 22, and Travell Dean, 23, had nothing to say on camera when they appeared for their preliminary hearings Friday.

However, Dean did say off camera: “Every time I saw Hughes, she was holding the baby right.” He went on to say, “I have no idea why I’m facing this charge.”

Both Hughes and Dean are the parents of an almost 5-month-old. They haven’t had custody of their daughter since the baby was taken to the hospital in September because she was having trouble breathing.

Doctors say the child had multiple broken ribs that were healing. Then in October, another x-ray revealed the baby had additional broken ribs.

During questioning, Hughes told police she may have accidentally picked the baby up wrong and said she sometimes holds her incorrectly. She denied ever intentionally hurting her daughter. In the complaint, she told police Dean also held the baby incorrectly.

Hughes’ attorney, Elbert Gray, says both Hughes and Dean, who live in Lincoln-Lemington, are young parents and doesn’t believe his client intentionally hurt her daughter. While he says there’s no excuse for the injuries, he believes it was simply mishandling.

Both Hughes and Dean waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Friday. Gray says the biggest thing he wanted to achieve Friday was getting Hughes visitation rights.

They initially were ordered no contact, but through bail modification, Gray says criminal court gave up their jurisdiction and now it’s up to family court to decide when Hughes and Dean can see their daughter again.

Dean said his daughter has been staying with her aunt and has healed from her injuries.

Hughes initially faced multiple charges, including two felony one counts of aggravated assault. Those two counts were withdrawn. The other three were waived for court.

Dean’s charge of endangering the welfare of children was also waived for court.

The couple’s formal arrangement is scheduled for Feb. 23.