PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Shazier returned to Heinz Field on Sunday to attend the Patriots-Steelers game.

The crowd went wild when the jumbotron showed a shot of Shazier in a luxury box, waving a Terrible Towel, early in the game.

Shazier posted on Instagram late Sunday night after the game, saying, “I love the city of Pittsburgh, my team, and my brother. No matter what the outcome is. Also thank everyone else around the world for your amazing support!!!!”

 

Shazier had been in the hospital since he was injured during the Steelers’ game against the Bengals on Dec. 4.

He underwent spinal stabilization surgery in Pittsburgh on Dec. 6, and UPMC said Shazier was still recovering in the hospital and had started physical rehabilitation on Dec. 14.

The team visited Shazier in the hospital following their win against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 11 to present him with the game ball.

