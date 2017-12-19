Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for several Pittsburgh neighborhoods, but the end may be in sight.

As of 6:30 a.m., crews were still working to repair a 20-inch water main which broke over the weekend and prompted the advisory. The break is located near the intersection of Centre and South Negley avenues.

According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, the break caused a decrease in water pressure. The concern was the break may have allowed contaminants to seep into the water system.

However, initial testing showed the water is safe.

“At no time has there been any testing that has shown any contaminants within the water. The chlorine levels are within standards. All the levels are within standards,” Mayor Bill Peduto said.

With that said, officials still recommend boiling water for at least one minute until the advisory is lifted. Crews hope to have the repairs complete by mid-morning on Tuesday.

The Boil Water Advisory will be lifted once repairs and further water testing are complete.

“Once we have two straight good readings, we will end the boil advisory. That could be as soon as [Tuesday] at 5 p.m,” Peduto said.

Nearly 7,000 homes are affected by the advisory in eight Pittsburgh neighborhoods:

Bloomfield

Central Lawrenceville

East Liberty

Friendship

Garfield

Highland Park

Morningside

Shadyside

