YOUNGWOOD (KDKA) — A man accused of kidnapping a woman after she refused to go home with him during a night at the bar will stand trial on the charges.

Timothy Stevens was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors say he met the victim at a bar in Youngwood in Westmoreland County, then followed her to a friend’s house and kidnapped her.

The victim was supposed to testify, but refused to talk when she was on the stand.

“She didn’t want to testify. I think that tells in terms of what may have really happened. If the main victim in the case doesn’t wish to testify, lots of times nothing really happened,” said defense attorney Jeff Monzo.

Another witness did testify that Stevens broke into the apartment and demanded the money he spent on the victim at the bar.

Stevens remains in Westmoreland County jail on $50,000 straight cash bond.