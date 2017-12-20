Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police need help from the public in trying to track down a Perry South murder suspect.

Investigators are trying to figure out who shot and killed Craig Summers of the North Side. He was shot on Maple Avenue, in the Perry South neighborhood, on the night of Aug. 4 of this year.

So far, detectives say they have neither a suspect, nor a motive.

“We know there were several people on the porch of this unoccupied home playing cards at the time of the shooting. We want to know the names of the people who were on the porch with Summers that night, so we can continue with the investigation,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said.

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.