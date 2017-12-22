Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — The Lower Burrell community came together Friday night to honor a police officer killed in the line of duty.

A memorial hockey game was held to raise money for the Officer Brian Shaw Fund.

Before the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Hockey Game started, the crowd bowed their hands for a moment of silence. In the crowd were some of his fellow New Kensington Police officers and also some of his family.

The game between the Burrell Bucs and the Plum Mustangs wasn’t really about hockey. It was a way to help a community that’s trying to heal.

“The loss of Officer Shaw really impacted the community, so this was a no-brainer for us to want to step up and bring community members and local businesses together to try to raise some funds,” Dave Burkett, with Burrell Hockey, said.

“We’re a tight knit, small community. We all kind of look out for each other and appreciate the efforts the law enforcement does for the community,” Chrissy Burkett, with Burrell Hockey, said.

Officer Shaw was shot and killed while on duty. His alleged killer is now behind bars.

The Fund helps Shaw’s family, and the money raised with a raffle and the sale of t-shirts and bracelets before the game all goes to the Fund.

Officer Shaw grew up in the area and played football for Burrell. The community wants to do whatever it can for someone who made the ultimate sacrifice trying to keep his community safe.

“We get to know the officers that work in our community, and I know he was loved and respected by many of the people in New Kensington,” Maria Aikins, of Lower Burrell, said.

The organizers say they raised at least $5,000 for the Officer Brian Shaw Fund on Friday.