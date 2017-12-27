PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have had their say, now the players are weighing in on James Harrison signing with the New England Patriots.

Harrison was cut by the Steelers on Dec. 23. On Tuesday, he signed with the Patriots and posted a picture with Tom Brady.

Today, Ben Roethlisberger said it’s been an honor to play alongside Harrison for so many years.

“I’ve been blessed to play with one of best guys, football players, defensive football players, a friend for a long time. We’ve played in a lot of games together, the biggest games, he’s made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history. It’s truly been an honor to call him a friend and a teammate. I’ll miss him. I’ve only had to go against him a few times when he was in Cincinnati. It won’t be the same in [the locker room] without him, especially because he was the oldest and now I’m the oldest. Like I said, I just count my blessing for all the time I got to share with him,” Roethlisberger said.

Many fans are upset that Harrison signed with the hated Patriots. However, Roethlisberger said Harrison was a free agent and needed to do what was best for his family.

“James has to do what James has to do. It’s not like he called and asked me if he should or not. James was out there as a free agent. He’s gonna do what he needs to do, what’s best for his family and like I said, I wish him the best. I’ve had a lot of good years with him,” he said.

Some fans are worried Harrison will give the Patriots inside information on things the Steelers like to do. Roethlisberger isn’t worried about that scenario.

“That’s on James. If they want to ask him every single piece of information he has, then that’s what this league – other people do that, too. I’m not worried about it. We don’t play them this week, we don’t play them next week,” Roethlisberger said.

The move came as both teams are preparing for their final game of the regular season. The No. 1 seed and home field throughout the playoffs is still up for grabs.

New England currently holds the top spot, but if they lose to the Jets and the Steelers beat the Browns, Pittsburgh would jump ahead of the Patriots.