PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About 50 Pittsburgh Public Works vehicles will be out late Friday night and early Saturday morning since the city is expected to get several inches of snow overnight.
The Department of Public Works has issued a Level 2 Snow Alert, which calls for between 3 to 6 inches of snow or ice.
Snow is expected to start falling between 10 p.m. and midnight Friday. It’s expected to end between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday.
The city’s snow plow tracker will be activated at 10 p.m.
The Department of Public Works has 32 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets.
You can find the city’s snow plow tracker here: city.temeda.com