MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — A fast-moving fire spread from a car to carport and then a home in Murrysville late Thursday night.

The blaze broke out just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Ridge Lane in the Cloverleaf housing development.

Officials believe the car caught on fire first, then the carport erupted in flames and spread to the home a short time later.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or whether there are any injuries.

Firefighters, weary from spending much of the day battling a house from in nearby New Kensington, were also called to this fire.

The Salvation Army was providing them relief at that scene.

