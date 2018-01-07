Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The wife of the former Leechburg police chief who was charged with underage solicitation Friday has released a statement addressing her husband’s charges.

Former Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold, 40, was charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse after an investigation that revealed Diebold sent an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl inappropriate photos and asked to meet with her.

Danielle Diebold, the former police chief’s wife, sent the following statement to KDKA on Sunday:

“They say God will never give you more than you can handle, but he did this time. I have never hurt so bad in all my life. I don’t know how to pick up all these broken pieces and find a way to put them back together and go on with my life, but I have to try to find a way for my children. Our lives have been completely shattered. I am broken, devastated, humiliated, and I was completely blindsided. He was the first man ever in my life who never made me question, never gave me a gut feeling, never a bad instinct or sign and we were even in the process of planning to extend our family. This is not who we knew. We knew a loving, caring father and husband and we are grieving the loss of that man. On the other hand, we are dealing with the raw emotions of having someone you loved and admired be charged with committing a terrible crime. I feel like they are two different people — but they are not. I will never find the right words to say but I want to say I am truly so sorry to everyone out there including any minor that may have been involved, our community, family and friends.”

Danielle and Michael got married last July, less than a month after Michael lost his hand and part of his arm in a fireworks accident and 12 weeks after their son, Kyle, was born.