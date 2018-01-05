Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEECHBURG (KDKA) — The police chief of Leechburg is being charged with felony counts of underage solicitation.

The state Attorney General’s Office is charging Chief Michael Diebold with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, both are first-degree felonies.

According to the AG’s Office, Diebold had been communicating online with an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators say Diebold, 40, is accused of sending the agent inappropriate photos and asked to meet with the girl.

When he arrived at that meeting place, agents with the AG’s Child Predator Unit moved in and took him into custody.

In a press release, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said: “This case is particularly heinous because the perpetrator is a public official, sworn to serve and protect the community. We have a zero tolerance policy for the sexual abuse of children and my office will prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law, no matter who they are.”

Sources say an Attorney General SWAT Team raided Diebold’s property on Friday.

Last summer, Diebold lost part of his arm in a fireworks accident. He was in the hospital for several weeks before being released in July.

He and the borough had just reached an agreement last month for his return to duty.

Stay with KDKA for much on on this developing story at 6 p.m.