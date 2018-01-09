Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect is now in police custody in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of young man in Baldwin.
Officials with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old James King just after 12:30 p.m. today at a home on the North Side.
He is facing charges of homicide, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence and other weapons counts.
King is accused in the Dec. 17 shooting of 21-year-old James Hines of Clairton. He was gunned down outside of a home in the 900 block of Angelo Drive.
Police say Hines was shot multiple times and believe the incident may have started as an argument.
King was taken into custody without incident and is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
