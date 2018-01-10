Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — The father of the man accused in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington police officer is facing a trial of his own.
Gregory Baucum Jr., 47, was held for trial Wednesday.
He’s accused of trying to strangle a woman because he heard she spoke to police about his son, Rahmael Sal Holt, who is charged in the death of New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw last year.
The woman told police that Baucum attempted to grab her neck as she slept, and twisted it in a snapping motion. She claims the next morning Baucum squeezed her nose and mouth to the point where she could not breathe and began hitting her.
Baucum has probation violations in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties and a long criminal record.
Additional charges of intimidating a witness were filed against Baucum in court Wednesday.
