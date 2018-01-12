FLOODING & WINTER STORM: Flood Warning | Winter Storm Warning | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
By Brenda Waters
MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — An auxiliary parking lot for local car dealerships has been flooded following heavy rains overnight in McCandless.

The lot is on McKnight Road, reportedly next to a park ‘n ride lot.

More than 100 vehicles from the Shults Ford dealership were underwater.

Horns and alarms could be heard going off because the vehicles were taking on water.

Police and workers from the dealership were working to get all the vehicles moved out of the flood waters before the expected temperature drop and winter storm later today.

McCandless isn’t the only trouble spot for flooding. There are reports from all over the western Pennsylvania region of severe flash flooding.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

