PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — A winter storm is set to slam into the area later today, but heavy rains are causing severe flooding across the area this morning.

More than an inch of rain has fallen and a Flood Warning has been extended through 11:30 a.m.

Areal Flood Warning has been extended through 11:30a. Icy conditions could arrive as soon as 5p today. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/fvYQmKnK2U — Ron Smiley (@RonSmileyWx) January 12, 2018

Motorists are slowing down because of flood conditions on some roads and some homeowners are pumping out their basements and crawl spaces. Also, water rescue teams are on standby should anyone need evacuated from their homes.

Part of Allegheny River Boulevard had to be closed to traffic. The road was blocked to traffic coming down Washington Boulevard, and drivers coming up from the Highland Park Bridge were being redirected up Washington Boulevard.

Becks Run Road in Carrick was shut down between Brownsville Road and Hopeland Street. Motor vehicles had to be pulled from floodwaters.

Some basements of some homes flooded on Baldwin Street in Bridgeville. Fire crews were on scene helping residents to pump out the water.

In Oakdale, a creek went over its banks and pushed chunks of ice out onto Clinton Avenue.

Over in West View, the basement of at least one home was flooded along Rochester Road. Elsewhere in the North Hills, there are reports of flooding in Hampton Township. Also, more than 100 new vehicles are ruined after an auxiliary lot for Shults Ford and another dealership took on water in McCandless.

An emergency official said there were reports of houses flooded, and they’re asking drivers to avoid the area around Clinton Avenue and Noblestown Road.

In Beaver County, Big Sewickley Creek flooded over its banks in Economy Borough. The people who live in five homes behind the creek became stuck in their homes, the fire chief said.

FLOODING: Big Sewickley Creek flooding, in Economy Borough. Some residents can't get out of their homes. Firefighters are preparing in case they need to rescue them. I'll have a live report at 6:30 on #KDKA. pic.twitter.com/Dbtznt79wE — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) January 12, 2018

Here is a list of road closures in Beaver County due to flooding. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/yNw2DvZHJY — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 12, 2018

While their homes were not flooding, swift water rescue teams were called in to get them out quickly if necessary.

There are also reports of flooding in Butler County, much of it in southern townships – Adams, Cranberry, Penn, Buffalo and Washington. Emergency officials in the county say Mars Evan City Road is seeing the worst of it.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day and the precipitation will turn into freezing rain before changing over to snow.

