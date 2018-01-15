Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just two days after the Pittsburgh Pirates traded Gerrit Cole, it seems they’re trading another player.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported Monday afternoon that sources said the San Francisco Giants have agreed to acquire outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pirates, pending a review of medical records.
#SFGiants have agreed to acquire Andrew McCutchen from the #Pirates, pending a review of medical records, sources tell The Athletic.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 15, 2018
Serious discussions between #Pirates and #SFGiants were first reported by @RobertMurrayFRS and @JonHeyman.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 15, 2018
This news comes just two days after the Pirates traded pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros in exchange for four players.
Pirates players are taking to social media to react to the trade news.
