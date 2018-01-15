HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Ben Returning Next Year | More Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just two days after the Pittsburgh Pirates traded Gerrit Cole, it seems they’re trading another player.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported Monday afternoon that sources said the San Francisco Giants have agreed to acquire outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pirates, pending a review of medical records.

This news comes just two days after the Pirates traded pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros in exchange for four players.

Pirates players are taking to social media to react to the trade news.

