GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man who went missing while visiting the New River Gorge National River in West Virginia was found dead Tuesday.
The National Park Service says 56-year-old George Gross, of Pittsburgh, had told family members he was planning to hike in or around the West Virginia park last Friday afternoon. They did not hear from him after that, and he was reported missing over the weekend.
Gross’s truck was found inside the park late Monday night as park rangers, West Virginia State Police and other officials searched for him.
His body was found near the Diamond Point area of the New River George National River sometime Tuesday. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Gross was a retired Pittsburgh firefighter.