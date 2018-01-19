Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Def Leppard and Journey are bringing their joint North American tour to Pittsburgh this summer.
The two classic rock bands are co-headlining a 58-city tour that will kick off in Hartford, Conn., on May 21.
The tour will arrive in Pittsburgh on Saturday, June 2, when the bands play PPG Paints Arena.
That’s the same day Kenny Chesney will be performing at Heinz Field.
The bands will also stop in Hershey, Pa., on Friday, May 25.
Tickets go on sale at LiveNation.com on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Presale and VIP ticketing information will be announced at a later date.