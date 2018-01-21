WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — One person was shot in Turtle Creek on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Larimer Avenue.

Officers and paramedics were sent to the scene for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a male who had been shot in the back. He was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police were called to the same block of Larimer Avenue back in September for a shooting.

Allegheny County Homicide was called to assist in the investigation.

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    January 21, 2018 at 7:43 PM

    Let me guess. Black male?

    Reply Report comment

