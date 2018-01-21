Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — One person was shot in Turtle Creek on Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 4:10 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Larimer Avenue.
Officers and paramedics were sent to the scene for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a male who had been shot in the back. He was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Police were called to the same block of Larimer Avenue back in September for a shooting.
Allegheny County Homicide was called to assist in the investigation.
