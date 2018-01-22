Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The defense attorney for a man who went on a rampage on the Parkway East, allegedly attacking vehicles and people with a screwdriver, requested a mental evaluation for his client Monday.

Daron Bivins, 24, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on more than 60 charges related to a Parkway incident that happened on Jan. 7, but his attorney, Blaine Jones, asked the court to order a mental evaluation for Bivins before the case proceeds any further.

“I think the frustrating part is that people with mental health conditions are generally not treated fairly because we don’t understand them,” Jones said. “I think that courts are trying to put together boutique courts that help people with mental health issues, but the problem is, are people with mental health issues going to take their medication? Does their medication make them feel groggy or what have you? And then you have kind of like a vicious cycle. The goal is to help this young man, not just with his case, but with his life.”

On the day of the incident, Bivins allegedly approached and started arguing with a man who was in a car waiting for emergency road service on the side of the Parkway East.

Several passersby tried to intervene, but Bivins threatened them and ended up attacking multiple cars with a screwdriver, smashing windshields and windows. He also threw a brick at a PennDOT truck’s windshield.

Bivins has a past criminal record, including pleading guilty to making terroristic threats and simple assault. Court paperwork indicates he was ordered to anger management and to take medication.

Once the mental health evaluation is completed, the courts will have to decide if Bivins is fit and able to stand trial.