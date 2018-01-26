Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is almost here.

And if that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck!

The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back. So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day!

Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions

KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE

AOH Division 32

302 Mansfield Blvd.

Carnegie, Pa. 15106

Where: Ukes Club. 302 Mansfield Blvd.

When: Every Friday beginning with 2/16 thru Lent

Menu: Great fish, haluska, Mac and cheese, shrimp….reasonable prices and alcohol if desired.

Website: http://www.aohdivision32.org/



Christ United Methodist Church

44 Highland Rd.

Bethel Park, PA 15102

Where: Christian Life Center-South Entrance

When: Fridays, February 16-March 23.

Times: Lunch: 11am-2pm, Dinner: 4pm-7pm.

Menu & Cost:

Fish Sandwich (w or wo bun) $9

Baked Fish $9

Fried Shrimp $9

Boom-Boom Shrimp $9

Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos $9

Chicken Fingers $9

Kids Chicken Fingers $5

(All meals include choice of mac n’ cheese, haluski or fresh cut fries and coleslaw)

A la Carte Items:

Fresh Cut Fries $3

Mac n’ Cheese $3

Haluski $3

Coleslaw $2

Dessert $2

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 835-6621

Website: http://www.christumc.net/



Eastern Area Prehospital Services

192 11th Street

Turtle Creek, PA 15145

Where: Eastern Area Prehospital Ambulance Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 AM to 7 PM

Menu & Cost:

Fried and Baked Fish, Fried Shrimp, Crab Cakes, Clam Strips, Dinners or Sandwiches and/or Sides (including pierogies, haluski, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, French fries, cheese sticks, and soup) ranging from $3.00 to $9.00

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 829-8155

Website: http://www.easternareaems.com/



Immaculate Conception Church

119 W Chestnut St.

Washington, Pa. 15301

Where: Church Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 11-7pm

Menu:

Fried and Baked Fish Sandwiches and Dinners

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Dinners

Mac n Cheese, Cabbage and Noodles, Pierogies

Hush Puppies, Clam Chowder, Salads

Pizza and Children’s Fish Tender Dinner

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 222-9737

Website: http://www.icwashpa.net/



Immaculate Heart of Mary – Polish Hill

3058 Brereton Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Where: Rosary Hall under the Church

When: Ash Wednesday & Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM; Stations of the Cross at 7:00 PM

Menu & Cost:

Fish Dinner $9.00 includes 9oz Fried Cod Loin Sandwich, Fries, Cole Slaw

Fish Sandwich only $7.00

Also Available

3 Pierogi for $2.50

Haluszki $2.50

Mac & Cheese $2.50

Soups $2.50

Drinks $1.00

Baked Goods for sale

Free Coffee

Basket Raffle (Drawing March 25th)

Weekly 50/50

Takeout Phone Number:(412) 621-5441

Website: http://immaculateheartpolishhill.com/



Resurrection Church (Brookline)

1100 Creedmoor Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15226

Where: Parish’s garden room on Chelton Avenue

When: Every Friday throughout Lent, except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for lunch; 4 – 7 p.m. for dinner

Menu & Cost:

Featuring made-from-scratch beer-battered fish. Dinners include generous portions of fried or baked fish, macaroni and cheese or french fries, cole slaw or applesauce, vegetable or stewed tomatoes, drink and dessert. Also, pierogies, haluski and more. Cost is $12 for adult dinner, $8 for child dinner and $8 for our giant sandwiches. “Best of Ressi” lunch special is $20. Homemade pieorogies and haluski are available on our ala carte menu!

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 563-4400

Website: https://bbcatholic.com/ OR https://www.facebook.com/ressifishfry/



St. John the Baptist School

418 Unity Center Road

Plum Borough, Pa. 15239

Where: School Cafeteria

When: Fridays during Lent

Times: 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Menu & Cost:

Regular menu includes Baked or Fried Fish dinner (with or without bun). Fish dinners include coleslaw, beverage and choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans. Children have the choice of macaroni & cheese or pizza for their entrée and the choice of one side: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans. Dinners are $10 for adults and $4 for children. Also available A la carte: Baked or Fried fish sandwiches for $7 and all sides (prices vary). Have a large group? We have you covered with our Family Special that includes four sandwiches (baked or fried) 4 coleslaw’s and the choice of two large sides (listed above) for $35. An array of desserts will be available as well as beer and wine. Also featuring musical entertainment*. Weekly specials for $10.50: February 16th*, Lasagna ~ February 23rd, Home Made Pierogi ~ March 2nd*, Crab cakes ~March 9th, Ravioli ~ March16th*, Fried Shrimp ~ March 23rd, Rigatoni. Weekly specials include a beverage and the choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans.

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 793-0555

Website: http://www.stjohnthebaptistparish.net/

