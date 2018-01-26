Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is almost here.
And if that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck!
The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back. So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day!
Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions
MORE INFORMATION:
__________________________________________
KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE
AOH Division 32
302 Mansfield Blvd.
Carnegie, Pa. 15106
Where: Ukes Club. 302 Mansfield Blvd.
When: Every Friday beginning with 2/16 thru Lent
Menu: Great fish, haluska, Mac and cheese, shrimp….reasonable prices and alcohol if desired.
Website: http://www.aohdivision32.org/
Christ United Methodist Church
44 Highland Rd.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
Where: Christian Life Center-South Entrance
When: Fridays, February 16-March 23.
Times: Lunch: 11am-2pm, Dinner: 4pm-7pm.
Menu & Cost:
Fish Sandwich (w or wo bun) $9
Baked Fish $9
Fried Shrimp $9
Boom-Boom Shrimp $9
Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos $9
Chicken Fingers $9
Kids Chicken Fingers $5
(All meals include choice of mac n’ cheese, haluski or fresh cut fries and coleslaw)
A la Carte Items:
Fresh Cut Fries $3
Mac n’ Cheese $3
Haluski $3
Coleslaw $2
Dessert $2
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 835-6621
Website: http://www.christumc.net/
Eastern Area Prehospital Services
192 11th Street
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Where: Eastern Area Prehospital Ambulance Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 AM to 7 PM
Menu & Cost:
Fried and Baked Fish, Fried Shrimp, Crab Cakes, Clam Strips, Dinners or Sandwiches and/or Sides (including pierogies, haluski, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, French fries, cheese sticks, and soup) ranging from $3.00 to $9.00
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 829-8155
Website: http://www.easternareaems.com/
Immaculate Conception Church
119 W Chestnut St.
Washington, Pa. 15301
Where: Church Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 11-7pm
Menu:
Fried and Baked Fish Sandwiches and Dinners
Fish Tacos
Shrimp Dinners
Mac n Cheese, Cabbage and Noodles, Pierogies
Hush Puppies, Clam Chowder, Salads
Pizza and Children’s Fish Tender Dinner
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 222-9737
Website: http://www.icwashpa.net/
Immaculate Heart of Mary – Polish Hill
3058 Brereton Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Where: Rosary Hall under the Church
When: Ash Wednesday & Fridays throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM; Stations of the Cross at 7:00 PM
Menu & Cost:
Fish Dinner $9.00 includes 9oz Fried Cod Loin Sandwich, Fries, Cole Slaw
Fish Sandwich only $7.00
Also Available
3 Pierogi for $2.50
Haluszki $2.50
Mac & Cheese $2.50
Soups $2.50
Drinks $1.00
Baked Goods for sale
Free Coffee
Basket Raffle (Drawing March 25th)
Weekly 50/50
Takeout Phone Number:(412) 621-5441
Website: http://immaculateheartpolishhill.com/
Resurrection Church (Brookline)
1100 Creedmoor Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15226
Where: Parish’s garden room on Chelton Avenue
When: Every Friday throughout Lent, except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for lunch; 4 – 7 p.m. for dinner
Menu & Cost:
Featuring made-from-scratch beer-battered fish. Dinners include generous portions of fried or baked fish, macaroni and cheese or french fries, cole slaw or applesauce, vegetable or stewed tomatoes, drink and dessert. Also, pierogies, haluski and more. Cost is $12 for adult dinner, $8 for child dinner and $8 for our giant sandwiches. “Best of Ressi” lunch special is $20. Homemade pieorogies and haluski are available on our ala carte menu!
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 563-4400
Website: https://bbcatholic.com/ OR https://www.facebook.com/ressifishfry/
St. John the Baptist School
418 Unity Center Road
Plum Borough, Pa. 15239
Where: School Cafeteria
When: Fridays during Lent
Times: 4:00 – 7:00 pm
Menu & Cost:
Regular menu includes Baked or Fried Fish dinner (with or without bun). Fish dinners include coleslaw, beverage and choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans. Children have the choice of macaroni & cheese or pizza for their entrée and the choice of one side: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans. Dinners are $10 for adults and $4 for children. Also available A la carte: Baked or Fried fish sandwiches for $7 and all sides (prices vary). Have a large group? We have you covered with our Family Special that includes four sandwiches (baked or fried) 4 coleslaw’s and the choice of two large sides (listed above) for $35. An array of desserts will be available as well as beer and wine. Also featuring musical entertainment*. Weekly specials for $10.50: February 16th*, Lasagna ~ February 23rd, Home Made Pierogi ~ March 2nd*, Crab cakes ~March 9th, Ravioli ~ March16th*, Fried Shrimp ~ March 23rd, Rigatoni. Weekly specials include a beverage and the choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans.
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 793-0555
Website: http://www.stjohnthebaptistparish.net/