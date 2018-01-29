FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Fred Rogers, Local TV, tom hanks

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tom Hanks will play Fred Rogers in an upcoming movie about the Pittsburgh TV personality.

Variety reports that the film, “You Are My Friend,” was inspired by the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile piece on Rogers.

The script was written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, and Marielle Heller is set to direct.

Further casting on the film has not been announced at this time. Variety says production is scheduled to begin in the fall.

This isn’t the only movie about Rogers in the works. A documentary called “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” will open in theaters in June.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch