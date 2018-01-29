Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tom Hanks will play Fred Rogers in an upcoming movie about the Pittsburgh TV personality.
Variety reports that the film, “You Are My Friend,” was inspired by the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile piece on Rogers.
The script was written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, and Marielle Heller is set to direct.
Further casting on the film has not been announced at this time. Variety says production is scheduled to begin in the fall.
This isn’t the only movie about Rogers in the works. A documentary called “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” will open in theaters in June.