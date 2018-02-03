The Eagles from rival Philly may be playing to reviled Patriots this weekend, but if you’re looking for a way to take your mind off of a no-win situation for Pittsburgh, why not try some puppies.

That’s right, puppies.

Adorable puppies are the perfect antidote to Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl Sunday blues.

And this year, the annual Animal Plant “Puppy Bowl” features a local pup. Giving the Steel City a rooting interest on game-day after all.

Dak, a Treeing Walker Coonhound who was taken in with his littermates a few months ago by Animal Friends, is competing on “Team Ruff.”

Animal Friends' alumnus, Dak (formerly known as Aquaman) will be featured in this year's Puppy Bowl on @AnimalPlanet on Feb 4! We're so excited that this handsome pup will be representing Animal Friends in front of a national audience! pic.twitter.com/Pe0YydL5aF — Animal Friends (@Animal_Friends) January 9, 2018

The Puppy Bowl features adoptable puppies from shelters and rescues all across the country. Dak’s “Team Ruff” takes on “Team Fluff” for the “Lombarky Trophy” on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Obviously, the Puppy Bowl has brought Dak some luck because he’s already found his forever home. But there are plenty of pets at Animal Friends that are still waiting to be adopted.

So, in honor of Dak’s adorable moment in the spotlight, Animal Friends is hosting a special adoption event all this weekend, called The Ultimate Tail-Gate Adoption Event. They are offering discounted adoption fee of $52. In addition, they are holding their very own version of the Puppy Bowl.

Animal Friends says their Puppy Bowl, on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., features two litters of puppies. They aren’t quite ready to be adopted yet, but the shelter says socializing them with humans and other dogs is a great way to get them on that road.

If you need a dose of cute this weekend, head to Animal Friends. Who knows, maybe you’ll end up with a new lovable, furry family member.

Dog, cat or rabbit – they have plenty of them in need of loving families and warm places to lay their heads at night.

To see all the adoptable pets at Animal Friends, and find out how to take any of them home, visit their website at this link.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24