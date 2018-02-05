FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Harriette Hoyt, New York

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) – A teenage mother who abandoned her infant daughter in a trash bag behind a New York home has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Harriette Hoyt of Sayre, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for the sentence Friday in Chemung County Court. Her lawyer, John Brennan, said Hoyt was very sorry and admits that her diagnosis of postpartum depression didn’t excuse her actions.

RELATED: Officials: ‘Miracle Baby’ Found In Plastic Bag Doing ‘Remarkably Well’

District Attorney Weeden Wetmore said the nine-year sentence was fair given Hoyt’s lack of criminal history and need of mental health treatment.

Authorities say then-17-year-old Hoyt was visiting friends in Elmira on Aug. 5 when she left her 8-month-old baby outside in a plastic bag. Neighbors discovered the baby three days later.

The child spent 10 days in a Rochester hospital before being placed in foster care.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch