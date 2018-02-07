Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Speed limits on area highways have been reduced due to a winter storm that arrived early Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the area until 6 p.m.

Due to the storm, speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph for the following highways:

Interstates 79, 279, 376 and 579

U.S. Route 22/30

Route 28

The HOV lanes along the Parkway North are also closed today.

“We didn’t want to dedicate just one truck to the HOV lanes. We wanted to make sure we were able to get out and try to clear the roads – interstate 279 – so we decided to close the HOV lanes for the safety of everyone,” PennDOT Press Officer Steve Cowan said.

Motorists are being asked to use caution on the roads and to give plow trucks plenty of room.

“We need people to slow down, drive to the conditions, give yourself plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, especially on these snow-covered roads. Everyone needs to use caution out there,” Cowan said.

PennDOT crews have been out treating roads since the storm started.

“Crews have been preparing for this storm. They were out in force at midnight last night making sure there was no issues with equipment, loading the trucks. They’ve been positioned since the start of the storm. So, we’ll keep at it until the roadways are clear,” Cowan said. “We will shift crews where they need to be as the storm progresses.”

Motorists who do have to head out onto the roads are also being urged to pack an emergency kit.

“PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly,” PennDOT said in a statement.

Many drivers who want to know if roads in their area have been cleared before they head out can find the information online.

PennDOT’s snow plow tracker can be found here: 511pa.com/PlowTrucks.aspx

The City of Pittsburgh has its own snow plow tracker. It goes online when Pittsburgh is under a snow alert.

When it’s active, it can be found here: city.temeda.com

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details